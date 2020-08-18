Hearing the words, “You have cancer” can be devastating. Many people feel isolated and alone after that diagnosis and don’t know where to turn, particularly during a pandemic. Luckily, in mid-March, Gilda’s Club moved all of their free cancer support groups, healthy living activities, and cancer-related counseling to a virtual platform.
Oct. 1-11, Gilda’s Virtual Run/Walk will strive to raise $45,000 in support of Gilda’s Club. The 5K fun run or 2 mile walk can be completed in any location and time, the more the merrier! The event culminates in a virtual celebration on Oct. 11.
Gilda’s Club member, Samantha, recently told us, “At Gilda’s Club I was with my second family, my second home. I was always welcomed, never felt awkward with telling my story because they all underwood what it’s like. So when people say ‘I can’t even imagine, it must be so hard’ I would say you’re right it’s hard, and until you have gone through it yourself, you won’t ever possibly know. But my Gilda’s group did. They got me, they understand me, they are me.”
Visit gildasrunwalk.com today to join us in October and help ensure that no one in our community has to face cancer alone.
This event is co-presented by Exact Sciences, Levy Family Giving Fund, Orosz Properties, and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.
About Gilda’s Club
Gilda’s Club Madison offers a community of free emotional support, cancer education, and hope for children and adults with any cancer diagnosis and those who care for them. All support groups are professionally facilitated and all programs are offered free of charge for more than 4,000 people touched by cancer. For more information, visit www.GildasClubMadison.org.
