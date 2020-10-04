Book and/or Puzzle Exchange
If you are looking for a book to read or a puzzle to tackle, you can come to The Gathering Place front driveway any Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have a table of books outside (unless it’s raining hard). Feel free to take home one or two at a time.
Parking Lot Bingo
On Friday, Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. we will have Parking Lot Bingo. All you need to do is come over to our parking lot and park in a marked stall. You will be given instructions and a paper Bingo sheet with games on it (bring along something to put under the paper bingo sheet). You will also be given a dauber to use if you don’t have one. There is no cost to play Bingo. At 1:30 p.m. we will start calling the numbers. (Tune your radio to 90.3 FM). When you have a bingo, just beep your horn or wave your arms. Someone will come over to your car with your winnings. We will have cash winners (but don’t expect any big bills). Please stay in your car the whole time. If it is raining, bingo will be canceled.
Second Bingo date will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 1:30 pm.
Wine Social
Meet on the lower level patio outside where we can visit, check out the remaining flowers and enjoy a glass of wine or soda. You will need to wear your mask when not eating or drinking. Tables will be set up at a safe distance from each other. No charge, but a donation is appreciated. This event will be limited to the first 15 people to sign up. No walk-ins please. Call Sue at 868-3500 to get your name on the list. Date: Friday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 pm. (note earlier time).
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.