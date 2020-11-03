Parking Lot Bingo
On Monday, Nov. 9, at 1:30 p.m. The Gathering Place will have Parking Lot Bingo. You will be given instructions and a bingo sheet with games on it (bring along something like a clipboard to put under the paper). You will be given a dauber to use if you don’t have one. There is no cost to play Bingo. At 1:30 p.m. we will start calling numbers over your car radio (90.3 FM). When you have a bingo, just beep your horn or wave your arms and someone will come over to your car with your winnings. We will have cash winners (but don’t expect any big bills). You have to stay in your car the whole time so everyone stays safe. Next Bingo will be Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m.
Book and/or Puzzle Exchange
If you are looking for a book to read or a puzzle to tackle, you can come to The Gathering Place front driveway any Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will have a table of books outside (unless it’s raining hard). Feel free to take home one or two at a time. (No books available on Nov. 11 due to veterans drive-thru lunch).
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.
