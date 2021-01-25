I am the first to admit, I’ll try (almost) anything once--especially if it boasts health benefits. I’ve used coconut oil a million different ways for over a decade, turned my love of yoga into a really awesome career, went Top 8 allergen-free and even downed shots of ACV (apple cider vinegar) for fun. Juicing is my newest adventure and I have to say, I love it.
Here’s my no-nonsense take on juicing.
1. There’s NO need for fancy, expensive equipment. While I enjoy toying around with new health “trends,” this hobby can get pretty expensive. Before I’m willing to jump in, it has to be affordable to try. I splurged and spent less than $40 on a very basic juicer. So far, it works great.
2. There’s a HUGE difference between high-speed blenders and juicers. I’ve had a Nutri-Bullet for nearly 10 years. In fact, I love them so much I have two. High-powered blenders claim to break foods down to the “molecular level” for rapid absorption and maximum benefits. It’s a great way to sneak in extra nutritionally dense ingredients that I might not otherwise eat or even try by themselves. I also love that it’s nearly no-waste since it’s all mushed up into a (hopefully) delicious (and very filling) smoothie. Juicing delivers the nutrients faster with less food to actually eat.
3. My grocery bill went up. I was shocked to see how many apples it takes to get a ¼ cup of juice. Who buys that many apples!? This morning alone, I juiced 5 stalks of celery, 4 oranges, 1 lemon, 1 lime, ¾ of a pineapple and a nub of ginger. It yielded less than two cups of juice.
4. The waste is killing me. Every time I have to break down and clean the juicer, I nearly cry emptying the bin of fruit and vegetable pulp mush into our trash can. Composting and bulk juicing where I can USE the pulp (of an individual ingredient) is in my very, very near future.
5. Cleaning the equipment can make or break even the best intentions. The best advice I was given was from a friend on a Facebook post: buy a juicer that’s easy to clean or you’ll avoid using it. They weren’t wrong. I loathe cleaning my Nutri-bullet cups and blades after they’ve sat for a couple hours and this is no different. Luckily, my $40 investment is ridiculously basic so it’s easy enough for me to wipe down right after I use it. Thank you, social media friend!
6. I can (and should) do better with prep. Bulk freezer prep would be game changing. It would also help break the waste cycle I dread since I could catch produce that would otherwise go bad. I imagine it would be comparable to meal prepping a week’s worth of dinners. Even doing 2-3 days at once, I feel like an organized super hero.
7. Wellness shots are tolerable, gross smoothies are not. I’m notorious for mixing ingredients without a care in the world and then forcing myself to gulp down some pretty terrible smoothies because it’s healthy. “Wellness shots” are the alternative and even my picky family will slurp down 2 ounces without complaining (much). Juicing condenses the nutrients into a single gulp with all the same benefits.
8. My caffeine intake is down, considerably. I am down to a single cup of coffee in the morning without any effort at all. I simply don’t need my normal 3-4 cups every day.
9. Ginger is spicy. Trust me.
Here’s my tried and true favorite blender recipe:
XL handful of greens, 1-2 bananas, 2 tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp flaxseed, milk of your choice.
A recipe for the juicer that’s growing on me:
1 celery stalk, ½ cucumber, 3 apples, 1-2 pear, 1 tsp ginger juice, ½ lemon and a lime.
Enjoy!
