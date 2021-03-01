My grandma, Carol Goelzer, is my everyday hero. She has spent her entire life caring for people including my brothers and me since birth while my parents worked. My grandma shared one of her greatest accomplishments with me one day after school.
“Have I ever told you about the time that your grandpa and I adopted your aunt, Amy?” my grandma asked me.
“No, you haven’t,” I replied.
My grandma said that they decided to adopt a child while watching a television show about Vietnamese orphans following the Vietnam War. She called an adoption agency who matched them with a baby from South Korea.
A week after Amy arrived, my grandparents noticed that she was really sick. She was 9 months old and couldn’t even hold her head up.
“We should get her to the hospital?” My grandma told my grandpa.
Amy was diagnosed with a severe case of Hepatitis A. Her doctor told my grandma that they could send Amy back for a healthy orphan. He said she would have severe developmental delay.
“No, if we send her back, she will die,” my grandma said.
A week after seeing the doctor, my grandparents and their 2-year-old twins all became ill. My grandma took care of the whole family despite being very sick herself. Everyone recovered in about 2 months.
Due to my grandmother’s perseverance and nurturing, Amy is now an intelligent, successful woman, who is a forensic scientist with a family of her own.
My grandma is a remarkable person who taught me that family always comes first no matter the circumstances. She is my everyday hero.
