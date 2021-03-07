Molly Wanless of Milton, who is studying music at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is a member of the cast, serving in the role of Chorus Leader in "Antigone.”
The production of the classic Greek play by Sophocles will be released at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 8. . This content will be available through March 14 for viewing.
In the final chronological installment of the tale of Oedipus and his offspring, Antigone is torn between the laws of gods and men when she is forbidden from giving her fallen brother a proper burial. Featuring the world premiere of new compositions by student composer Jace Banasik, this play may be historical, but it is anything but old.
Directed by alumna Sara J. Griffin, this production brings back memories of her time as a student at UW-Whitewater.
"I remember learning about Greek Choruses in our Movement for the Actor course. Learning to speak and move in perfect synchronization with a large group of people was not something that came naturally to me,” she said. “But it's incredible and humbling when you and your group become an ensemble, and discover how powerful that type of storying telling can be. It's not unlike watching a perfectly executed kick line at the end of "A Chorus Line" or a marching band turn their lines into Harry Potter flying on a broomstick. Ancient Greek plays aren't something that I have had the opportunity to be a part of in my professional acting work, and I am happy to return to it. I am continually amazed that ideas debated and written about over 1,500 years ago are still the headlines of our news today."
Ticket prices are $13 for a single viewer ticket and $26 for a family viewing ticket for two or more. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.
For additional information about the UW-Whitewater Theatre/Dance Department visit at uww.edu/cac/theatre-dance.
