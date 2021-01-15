Students from Milton who were named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire include:
Elizabeth Patrick, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Ashley Riesterer, College of Education & Human Sciences
Taylor Voss, College of Education & Human Sciences
Emily Wallace, College of Arts and Sciences
Atalissa Wells, College of Arts and Sciences
