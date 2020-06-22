In the City of Janesville, Parks including Camden Playground and Peace Park are now open.
Also open are:
- Basketball courts at neighborhood parks (one hoop per court at Monterey and Bond parks)
- Fitness Court
- Pickleball Courts
- Restrooms at Palmer Park East Pavilion, Peace Park, Traxler Park (main restroom), Riverside Park (north restroom)
- Tennis Courts
Hedberg Public Library (HPL) – Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside pickup will continue.
HPL Express at the Janesville Mall is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.