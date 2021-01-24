Undergraduate students from Milton receiving semester honors for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay include:
• Ketti Bloom, Semester High Honors
• Jasmine Brown, Semester Highest Honors
• Marisa Campbell, Semester High Honors
• Morgan Darr, Semester Highest Honors
• Lindsay Fanning, Semester Honors
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all A grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.
