Undergraduate students from Milton receiving semester honors for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay include:

• Ketti Bloom, Semester High Honors

• Jasmine Brown, Semester Highest Honors

• Marisa Campbell, Semester High Honors

• Morgan Darr, Semester Highest Honors

• Lindsay Fanning, Semester Honors

Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all A grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.

