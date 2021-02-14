Rock County Council on Aging will be offering a Living Well workshop series Tuesdays, March 9 - April 13 from 1:30-3:30 pm.
Living Well is a six-week online /virtual program for people with chronic diseases and their caregivers. Chronic diseases include diabetes, arthritis, anxiety, high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, and others.
Workshop participants will learn about practical ways to manage pain and fatigue, nutrition and exercise options, new treatment choices and better ways to communicate about their conditions.
For more information or to register by March 2, call Lisa Messer at the Rock County Council on Aging at: (608) 757-5309. Register online at https://www.co.rock.wi.us/aging (click on arrow by “classes and workshops.”)
A $10 donation is suggested.
