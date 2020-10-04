Fire prevention education and outreach can help individuals reduce risk and stop fires before they have a chance to start, which is good not only for communities but also for fire crews. That’s especially important now said Brad Johnson, fire prevention program section chief for Wisconsin’s Department of Safety and Professional Services.
“Fire departments have gone to great lengths to keep their crews healthy and safe,” Johnson said. “Any call could expose firefighters to COVID-19 and introduce it to the entire department. That could leave stations under-staffed and could put entire communities at risk.”
Johnson says fire prevention education is an ongoing need, as risks emerge and evolve with new materials or products and with changes to daily habits and routines.
For example, Johnson says his team is watching state data closely to see whether the incidence of cooking fires and cooking injuries increase as more people spend more time and eat more meals at home.
He also expects some new cold weather threats this year. With indoor spaces still presenting risks for COVID-19 exposure, people may try to extend their outdoor activities into the late fall and winter by heating garages and outdoor spaces. This, Johnson said, could lead to related calls for fires, smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning from improper use of outdoor space heaters.
“They are safe products if used properly,” Johnson says. “Just be sure to read directions.”
Johnson emphasizes that while firefighters are trained and skilled at extinguishing fires, the goal — all year long — is always to prevent fires in the first place. It prevents injury, it minimizes property damage, and it keeps fire fighters safe.
