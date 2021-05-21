If you're interested in training for a new career, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and its workforce partners can help.
- JobCenterofWisconsin.com (JCW): Beyond helping you find a job, Job Center of Wisconsin can also connect you to information about training programs, including some targeted services if you have experienced incarceration, have a disability, or are a veteran. The veteran community may also access specialized resources by going to http://wisconsinjobcenter.org/veterans/veterans.htm.
- Virtual Training Workshops DWD offers workshops presented through an online webinar. You can receive help with interviewing and resume development, get tips for the modern job seeker process, get strategies for the 40+ job seeker, and so much more. Reasonable accommodations requests should be made at least three business days before this training. Please contact Job Center of Wisconsin at (888) 258-9966 or send an email with any requests.
- Apprenticeship is an industry-driven training model that combines on-the-job learning with job-related classroom instruction. As an "earn and learn" model, apprentices are employed and earn wages from their first day on the job. Upon completion of their programs, apprentices earn an average of $80,000. Apprenticeship opportunities are available in the traditional construction, manufacturing, utility, and service sectors, as well as emerging areas like health care, information technology, finance, transportation, biotech, and agriculture.
- Apprenticeship Navigators educate and assist people in every region of the state who are interested in becoming apprentices. The team will personally guide those interested in getting into a program through the Wisconsin Apprenticeship System and refer them to opportunities that meet their specific needs and professional goals.
- Pre-Apprenticeship is an opportunity to help job seekers gain the necessary skills for Registered Apprenticeship. These programs can play a valuable role in preparing individuals for a career, while contributing to the development of a diverse and skilled workforce.
- Youth Apprenticeship (YA) offers high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to be hired by local employers while continuing to work toward earning their high school diploma. Students take courses related to the profession as a way of enhancing what is being learned on the job.
- YA is the perfect program for students to explore their interests and enhance skills in a profession before even graduating. Students who complete YA have the ability to "bridge" into a Registered Apprenticeship program and potentially receive advanced credentialing.
- Registered apprenticeship (RA) offers numerous benefits to job seekers by operating a time-proven training method of combining on-the-job training with classroom learning. Apprenticeships provide apprentices the benefits of an "earn while you learn" training model where they receive guaranteed wage increases as they increase their skills.
- Educational Opportunities: For those who want to receive a certificate of GED (General Educational Development) or HSED (High School Equivalency Diploma), there are opportunities through the Department of Public Instruction. To learn more, contact the GED/HSED Administration at ged/hsedadmin@dpi.wi.gov or toll-free at (800) 768-8886.