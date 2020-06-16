Summer Stone Fruit Crisp
SERVINGS 8
Ingredients
2 pounds assorted peaches, plums and nectarines, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch slices
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided
3 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup (1 stick) cold butter, cut into small cubes
4 ounces Arena Spring Green Gouda cheese, shredded (1 cup)
Vanilla ice cream
Instructions
Heat oven to 350°F. Place fruit in a large bowl. Combine the sugar, 1 tablespoon flour and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl; sprinkle on fruit and toss lightly. Set aside. Whisk the remaining flour and cinnamon, oats, brown sugar and salt in a medium bowl.
Cut in cold butter until small crumbs.
Spoon half of the reserved fruit mixture in an ungreased 10-inch cast-iron skillet; sprinkle with gouda. Spoon remaining fruit mixture over top. Sprinkle with crumb topping. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until fruit is bubbly and topping is golden brown. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Serve with ice cream.
--Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
