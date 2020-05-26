Garden plots are available to rent . The 3.5-plus-acre Rock County Community Garden is located off of Highway 14 in Janesville near the Rock County Sheriff’s department. Plots are 20 feet by 25 feet and cost $35 for one or two for $60. Payment is due with a completed application. Rental forms and rules and regulations can be found at http://rock.uwex.edu/horticulture/rental-plots/.
For more information, contact Tara Hanley at tara.hanley@co.rock.wi.us
