EDGERTON
Edgerton Hospital has hired Whitney Oechsner, an advanced practice nurse prescriber, to serve at its Milton Clinic, 831 Arthur Drive, Milton. Specializing in care for the entire family, Oechsner will treat patients from newborns to seniors.
Oechsner joins Emily Harbison, another APNP, at the clinic.
Oechner has 11 years of nursing experience and received a master of science in nursing degree from Concordia University in Mequon.
Oechsner said in a press release she is looking forward to meeting new patients.
“I plan to build close relationships with my patients so that we can collaborate together regarding their medical and lifestyle choices, and then use shared decision making as a guide for healthier outcomes,” Oechsner she said. “I am passionate about preventative health and enjoy working with people of all ages.”
Individuals interested in seeing Whitney Oechsner can schedule an appointment at the clinic. Free 10-minute “meet-and-greet” appointments are available.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-noon, Fridays.
For more information regarding Oechsner or primary care options available at the Edgerton Hospital Milton Clinic, visit edgertonhospital.com/primarycare or call 608-868-3526.