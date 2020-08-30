‘Talons at Tallgrass’
A raptor program will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Four kestrel falcons will be released at noon. Admission is $10 per person. Space is limited. Sign up through Hoo’s Wood’s Facebook page. Bring a lawn chair.
ONGOING
Library open for browsing
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Wednesdays and Sundays. A limited number of computers are available for one hour. More information available at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org/covid-19.
Food pantry
If you live in the Milton School District you can get help from the Milton Food Pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, once a month. Call (608) 868-1166 or stop in.
The food pantry is open the first and third Monday each month from 6-7:30 p.m. and each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. (except holidays).
The food pantry is also open Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. Because these hours are primarily for deliveries, please call before coming in on Wednesday morning.
Community Meal
Last Saturday of the Month, The Open Table is free and open to everyone. Call Milton United Methodist Church (608) 868-2860 by 4 p.m. the Thursday before to reserve a meal and you will be called back with a pickup time between 4 and 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 241 Northside Drive.
Clothing
Moms on a Mission Exchange, clothing exchange/giveaway. Visit the M.O.M.E. Facebook page for the latest updates.
Need help?
Help also is available from United Way’s 211, a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people of all ages and from all communities to the essential health and human services they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Connect with a 211 specialist is a toll-free call by dialing 211, text your zip code to 898211, or visit 211wisconsin.org to conduct a key word search of the extensive database. Social service providers interested in registered their programs with 211 may also dial 211 or visit 211wisconsin.org for more information.
