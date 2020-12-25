Homes and businesses in the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Show of Lights:

  • 282 Northside Drive
  • 138 Buten
  • 442 E. Madison Ave.
  • 903 Rainbow Drive
  • 225 Plumb St.
  • 237 Plumb St.
  • 300 block of Rogers Street
  • Sharla’s Coffee Shop and CrossFit 868, 525 College St.
  • Salon 1897, 230 Merchant Row
  • American Family and MACC, 144 Merchant Row
  • Farmhouse Finds, 231 Parkview Drive
  • Goodrich Antiques and Vintage Uniques, 742 E Madison Ave
  • Milton House, 18 S. Janesville St.
  • 5326 E. Terry Drive
  • 5606 E. Klug Road
