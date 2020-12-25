Homes and businesses in the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Show of Lights:
- 282 Northside Drive
- 138 Buten
- 442 E. Madison Ave.
- 903 Rainbow Drive
- 225 Plumb St.
- 237 Plumb St.
- 300 block of Rogers Street
- Sharla’s Coffee Shop and CrossFit 868, 525 College St.
- Salon 1897, 230 Merchant Row
- American Family and MACC, 144 Merchant Row
- Farmhouse Finds, 231 Parkview Drive
- Goodrich Antiques and Vintage Uniques, 742 E Madison Ave
- Milton House, 18 S. Janesville St.
- 5326 E. Terry Drive
- 5606 E. Klug Road
