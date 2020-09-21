Rock County’s public libraries are collaborating on a program series that will benefit parents, teachers and young students.
Library Shorts will feature one 5- to 10-minute video lesson a day, for one week each month. This October, Library Shorts will be helping 4 to 10 year olds learn about fall with mini-lessons in math, music, science, wellness/mindfulness, writing and art.
In November and December, Library Shorts will explore “Community” and “Celebration."
“I think it's great that the Rock County libraries are working together to offer something unique during these crazy times,” said Ashlee Kunkel, director of Milton Public Library. “We hope that families, students, and teachers find Library Shorts fun and useful.”
Videos will be posted on the Library Shorts blog at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, Oct. 12-17. Look for the link on your library’s website, find your library’s Facebook events, or visit the blog directly at https://www.als.lib.wi.us/site/pages-for-patrons/library-shorts.
Some lessons may require supplies and many can be found around the home. The week’s supply list will be available on the Library Shorts blog and library Facebook pages beginning Thursday, Oct. 8.
Arrowhead Library System was established in 1974 to coordinate and expand Rock County's public library services. Rock County libraries are located in Beloit, Clinton, Edgerton, Evansville, Janesville, Milton and Orfordville. Library cards are free.
