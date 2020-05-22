Before you head out for the weekend, let’s chat boating safety. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2018. Eighty-four percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
In Wisconsin, we take safe boating seriously. Did you know Wisconsin has a required boater safety course? Anyone born on or after January 1, 1989, is required to complete a boating safety course to legally operate a motorized boat or personal watercraft (PWC) on Wisconsin waters. The Wisconsin DNR recommends all boat operators complete a safety course.
Whether you’re planning to fish, ski, kayak or anything else in between, here are some quick tips for summer:
- Always wear a personal flotation device.
- Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.
- Travel at speeds that are safe for the water conditions and surroundings, including other vessels around you on the water.
- Choose to stay sober and wait until back at home to have any alcoholic beverages.
- Be aware – high water levels can cause strong currents, submerged hazards like rock beds and downed trees and change shorelines.
