EasyHomeMeals.com

Here are some ideas for creating a frozen snack board. Serve with sauces.

• Meatballs

• Egg Rolls

• Pizza Rolls

• Popcorn Shrimp

• Burritos, cut into snack-sized pieces

• Pierogies

• Tater Tots

• Cheeseburger Sliders

EVERYONE’S FAVORITE HONEY MUSTARD DIPPING SAUCE:

• 1/4 cup honey

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup Dijon mustard

Load comments