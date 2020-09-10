The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson has a new series of virtual programs available through the museum’s website and YouTube channels. The programs are focused on local and regional topics.
“The Hoard Historical Museum is dedicated to sharing our area’s history,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the museum, “While we love having people come to the museum to learn, we realize that these are not ‘normal’ times for us all. So we created these programs to help share history outside our museum’s walls and even outside our area!”
The initial virtual programs include an online lecture on the 1918-1920 Spanish Flu pandemic presented by Bonnie Geyer. For her presentation, Geyer researched the Spanish Flu and discovered a few surprising local connections to the flu pandemic. She initially presented the program in 2018 and agreed to give it again for the Hoard’s new virtual programming.
The museum also has a podcast series dedicated to telling stories centered around local and regional history. The series, titled “Digging our Past,” is researched, written, and narrated by museum staff. “Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area is so full of many fascinating tales of people, places, businesses, and quirky coincidences that we just had to share them,” said Lee. “By doing a podcast series, we’re able to expand our audience beyond Fort Atkinson and Jefferson County to share our history with people around the world.”
The first podcast explores the history of Almira Foster, who was married to Dwight Foster. Both Fosters were initial settlers to what-become Fort Atkinson and helped build the present-day community. Dwight, however, is the more prominent of the two and the podcast’s goal is to shed some light on Almira, which leads to challenges. “You’ll have to listen to find out!” said Lee with a smile.
Both the podcast and online lectures are available through the museum’s website, www.hoardmuseum.org/virtual-hoard. All podcasts and online lectures are free. More will be added.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesday- Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (920) 563-7769, email info@hoardmuseum.org, and visit www.hoardmuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.