The Milton United Methodist Women dinner in honor of community veterans this year has been canceled.
“However, there is still a huge need financially for many veterans and their families, so a fund drive is being sponsored in lieu of the dinner,” said Pat Cameron of the Milton United Methodist Women.
Money raised will be turned over to the Rock County Veterans Services Office, which then dispenses the money directly to the supplier on behalf of the veterans for rent assistance, utilities, food assistance, and other essential expenses.
If you can help with a donation, send a check payable to the Milton United Methodist Women (MUMW) and specify that it is for the Veterans Fund. Funds will be gathered until Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Mail checks to the church at P.O. Box 158, Milton, WI 53563-0158.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.