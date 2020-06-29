Mobility Management of Rock County Council on Aging will conduct the 10th Year of “Wednesday Walks” this Summer/Fall of 2020.
The “Wednesday Walks” Program offers seniors in Rock County and their friends a great way to get out, walk, and enjoy unique Rock County attractions on date-specific Wednesdays, at multiple locations throughout Rock County. The program includes walks or tours at various parks, gardens, and historical sites at no cost to Rock County seniors.
“Walking offers many health benefits including lowering cholesterol & blood pressure, reducing the risk of diabetes, improving weight, mood, memory, and keeping strong and fit.” said Jennifer McIlhone, Mobility Manager for Rock County Council on Aging.
Reservations are required by noon the Monday before the “Wednesday Walk” date.
• To register call: 608-757-5408, or sign up online at: https://www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-mobility-management/wednesday-walks
• Day of the walk: Arrive by 9:30 a.m. at the walk location. You will meet Jennifer McIlhone/Mobility Manager and guide at the location.
• There is no cost to participate in “Wednesday Walks.”
• Rock County dine-in meal sites are closed at this time. Therefore, lunch after the walk will not be included this year.
Participants should make reservations in advance, dress for weather, and wear comfortable shoes. Outdoor walks will be canceled in the event of inclement weather, indoor walks will take place regardless of the weather.
Reservations: 608-757-5408 or online at: https://www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-wednesday-walks/view/form
Wednesday Walks Brochure: https://www.co.rock.wi.us/images/web_documents/departments/council_on_aging/wednesday_walks/2020%20Wednesday%20Walks.pdf
The “Wednesday Walks” dates and locations are as follows:
July 8 — Rotary Botanical Gardens/Janesville
July 15 — Beckman Mill County Park Trails/Beloit
Aug. 5 — Lincoln-Tallman House Tour/Janesville
Aug. 12 — Rotary Botanical Gardens/Janesville
Aug. 19 — Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center/Address given at time of reservation.
Sept. 2 — Wisconsin Wagon Company/Janesville
Sept. 16 — Milton House/Milton
Sept. 30 — arver-Roehl County Park/Clinton
Oct. 7 — Skelly’s Farm Market/Janesville
Oct. 14 — Big Hill Park/Beloit
