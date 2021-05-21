Calico Beans
1 (16-oz.) can baked beans
2 (15-oz.) can black soybeans, rinsed and drained
1 (12-oz.) package frozen shelled edamame
1 cup maple syrup or barbecue sauce
1/4 cup cooked pork or turkey bacon, broken into small pieces
Combine baked beans, black soybeans, edamame, syrup or barbecue sauce and turkey bacon pieces in 4- to 5 1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 6 to 8 hours (HIGH 3 to 4 hours). If necessary, stir in 1/2 cup water to desired consistency.
IF doing in oven, combine ingredients and put into oven safe pan in at 250 F.
Stir every 20 minutes and continue to cook until heated through and ingredients are blended well.
If you’re looking for ways to incorporate more soyfoods and high-quality plant protein into your diet, The Soyfoods Council can help with its new digital cookbook, Really Fast, Really Easy, Really Good: Plant-based recipes made with shelf-stable soyfoods. Visit The Soyfoods Council website to download your free copy: https://www.thesoyfoodscouncil.com/cook-book.