The following Milton students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on December 19, 2020.
Abigail Bauer, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Letitia Bliss, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
Betsy Burns, Master of Business Administration in business administration.
Kory Friend, Summa Cum Laude, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre.
Emma Groninger, Bachelor of Business Administration in general management.
Sophie Hanson-Rinehart, Master of Business Administration in business administration.
Ethan Hesgard, Bachelor of Science in political science.
Ethan Langer, Bachelor of Science in psychology,
David Lebak, Master of Science Education in professional studies.
Cody Meunier, Bachelor of Business Administration in information technology.
Libby Reuterskiold, Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education.
More than 846 graduates graduated in a virtual ceremony.
