Setting a bowl of apples on the table may look pretty and remind you to eat them but it doesn't help prevent them from ripening. 

• Store small quantities in your refrigerator, in plastic bags in the crisper--between 34 and 40 degrees. Don’t allow them to freeze. Apples can absorb odors from other foods, keeping apples in plastic bags prevents this and helps apples retain their own moisture.

• Apples ripen six to ten times faster at room temperature than if they were refrigerated. One or two days sitting on a counter top and the fresh crunch of your apple is lost forever.

• Lemon juice helps prevent apple discoloration. Sprinkle a little lemon juice on sliced apples before adding to salads

