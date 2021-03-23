The YWCA Rock County 46th Annual Women of Distinction Awards will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Glen Erin Golf Club/Celtic House in Janesville. Nominations for the awards are now open and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, April 23.

The nomination forms are available at https://www.ywcarockcounty.org/2021-ywca-rock-county-women-of-distinction-2/ or by calling 608-752-5445, Ext. 206, to obtain a paper copy.

