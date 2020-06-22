UWW marketing association receives international honor
The following students are members of the UW-Whitewater 2020 American Marketing Association that received the title of International Chapter of the Year: Audra Sonntag, Audrey Bouland, Smantha Rennie, all of Janesville. Sonntag received first place in the Perfect Pitch Competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.