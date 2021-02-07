The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 600 students from its three campuses for the summer and fall of 2020.
Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held. They will be rescheduled at a later date.
Two UW-Platteville graduates are from Milton: Max Cepeda, engineering physics, and Justin Malloy, criminal justice.
