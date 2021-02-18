Every 40 seconds someone has a heart attack in the United States.
Although the heart’s anatomy is the same for men and women, the symptoms of a warning sign may not be. That’s why it’s so important to remind women about their cardiac health this February, American Heart Month.
“Women often report having different symptoms than men during a heart attack,” said SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East cardiologist Dr. James Ballard. “It’s important to recognize those differences and to know when it’s time to seek help.”
Heart attacks occur because the coronary arteries, which supply the heart muscle with its blood supply, become narrowed. This is often due to fatty plaque buildup which occurs over time. Some individuals aren’t aware this buildup is present until they have a heart attack.
During a heart attack, time is of the essence.
Men and women often describe having a heart attack as beginning with uncomfortable pressure or pain in the center of their chest, but some women never experience any chest pain. Women are more likely to also experience additional symptoms.
