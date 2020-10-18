Through the Years is comprised of headlines found in issues of the Milton Courier years ago.
— 10 years ago --
Oct. 14, 2010
“Bell rings again.” The antique bell at the Milton fire station has a new place of honor. The bell had been used as the Milton Junction Fire Department alarm until sirens made it obsolete. The bell had been in storage for at least 10 years.
“Milton High School presents ‘The Music Man.’ The Milton High School music department will proudly present the time-tested classic, ‘The Music Man.’
“Red Hawk golfers second in state meet, Stair wins title.” What a two-day ride it was for the Milton High School girls golf team. It began Monday with an incredible first-day total of 325 to lead the field at WIAA Division 1 state golf meet at University Ridge in Madison. The ride ended with a full-fledged fire truck escort through town as the Red Hawks brought home the second-place trophy from the state meet to coach Andrea Wieland’s family’s Oak Ridge Golf Course. After getting off to a sizzling start – that included Ashton Stair establishing a new low score total of 68 on opening day – the Red Hawks followed up with a 342 Tuesday to finish with a two-day total of 667.
Oct. 21, 2010
“City council eliminates assistant Department of Public Works director.” With a 4-2 vote, the Milton city council eliminated the city’s assistant public works director position. When introduced by city staff two nights earlier, the 2011 budget showed a 6 percent tax levy increase.
“Nikolay announces resignation.” When the lure of his hometown beckoned, Bernie Nikolay couldn’t say no. He agreed to become superintendent of the school district in Cambridge.
“Swimmers beat Fort to finish unbeaten in Badger duals.” The Milton High School girls swim team on its biggest, most exciting meet by beating Fort Atkinson in a battle of previously unbeaten Badger South Conference teams.
“Red Hawk soccer team wins regional title.” The Milton High School boys soccer team won the WIAA regional trophy with a 3-0 win over Beloit Memorial.
— 50 years ago --
Oct, 15, 1970
“College has 859 enrolled.” Milton College with 859 students has experienced a 24.5 percent increase in enrollment.
“Board tables school plan.” Action on a proposed addition to the Milton senior high school was tabled by the Milton area school board when only five of seven board members were able to attend.
Oct. 22, 1970
“Strike up the band.” Something new has been added to the Milton senior high school marching band. A ten-member color guard will now front the band in all parades and will become an active unit for next year’s half time shows at all home football games. In the past two competitive parades the band lost by one point, attributed to the general effect category. Richard Dabson wrote: “We feel that this added unit will add the color and class necessary to regain the victories we have lost.”
