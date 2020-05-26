If you live in the Milton School District you can get help from the Milton Food Pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, once a month. Call 608-868-1166 or stop in.
The food pantry is open the first and third Monday each month from 6-7:30 p.m. and each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. (except holidays).
The food pantry is also open Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. Because these hours are primarily for deliveries, please call before coming in on Wednesday morning.
Help also is available from United Way’s 211, a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people of all ages and from all communities to the essential health and human services they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Connect with a 211 specialist is a toll-free call by dialing 211, text your zip code to 898211, or visit 211wisconsin.org to conduct a key word search of the extensive database. Social service providers interested in registered their programs with 211 may also dial 211 or visit 211wisconsin.org for more information.
for information and support—whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related. 211 is a A toll-free call to 211 connects you to a community resource specialist in your area who can put you in touch with local organizations that provide critical services that can improve—and save—lives.
You’ll find information about:
• supplemental food and nutrition programs
• shelter and housing options and utilities assistance
• emergency information and disaster relief
• employment and education opportunities
• services for veterans
• health care, vaccination and health epidemic information
• addiction prevention and rehabilitation programs
• reentry help for ex-offenders
• support groups for individuals with mental illnesses or special needs
• a safe, confidential path out of physical and/or emotional domestic abuse
Whether in times of natural disaster or personal crisis, 211 is committed to being the first, most essential resource to anyone who needs help.
Call 211 and speak with a live, highly trained service professional in your area from any cell phone or landline. All calls are private and confidential.
United Way’s 211 is free, accessible 24/7/365, confidential and available in more than 180 languages.
