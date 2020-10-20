The Janesville Noon Rotary club selected Milton High School students Todd Myers and Ellen Toberman as the October 2020 Students of the Month.
Myers, son of Warren and Joy Myers of Janesville, is an active member of the Future Business Leaders of America where he serves as a chapter officer responsible for fundraising and finance. He is particularly proud of his team’s sixth place showing at the FBLA National leadership conference in 2019. In February 2020, he qualified to compete in a solo event at the National Leadership Conference. Myers has been a member of the HOSA-Future Health Professionals organization since his freshman year. Pursuing his interest in the medical field, Myers participated in the Mercyhealth Medical School for Teens program in the fall of 2019. Myers is also a member of the National Honor Society and the National French Honor Society.
Following graduation, Myers plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Already taking his first steps toward that goal, Myers is participating in Wisconsin’s “Start College Now” program where he is taking a nursing course at Madison College.
Ellen Toberman, daughter of Mark and Mary Toberman of Janesville, is also an active member of the HOSA-Future Health Professionals. She serves as president of the Future Business Leaders of America. She has represented both organizations in state competitions. Toberman is a member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, Caritas Club and Student Council. A member of the Milton High School Forensics team, she earned a gold medal at the state competition.
An accomplished athlete as well, Toberman is on the varsity swim and varsity track teams.
A dedicated community volunteer, Toberman is a Sunday School teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Janesville and a camp counselor-in-training for Camp LuWiSoMo. She is also a Technical Sergeant with the Civil Air Patrol. With the Civil Air Patrol, she helped distribute cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer to polling stations during the 2020 pandemic.
Following high school, plans to pursue a chemistry-related major at a four year university.
