Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon

Stephen G. Breyer, associate justice, United States Supreme Court

Steve Fossett, world record holder, first person to circumnavigate Earth solo in a hot air balloon

Bill Gates, Sr., CEO of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, father of Microsoft founder Bill Gates

James A. Lovell, Jr., retired U.S. Navy officer, former astronaut

The Honorable Richard G. Lugar, United States senator, Indiana

J. Willard Marriott Jr., chairman and CEO, Marriott International

H. Ross Perot, founder of Perot Systems Corp., former presidential candidate

Mike Rowe, host of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel

William S. Sessions, former federal judge, former director of the FBI

Steven Spielberg, Academy Award-winning film director

John Tesh, recording artist and performer

Togo D. West Jr., former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Robert M. Gates, former U.S. Secretary of Defense and the BSA’s 35th National President

Togo D. West Jr., former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs

