Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon
Stephen G. Breyer, associate justice, United States Supreme Court
Steve Fossett, world record holder, first person to circumnavigate Earth solo in a hot air balloon
Bill Gates, Sr., CEO of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, father of Microsoft founder Bill Gates
James A. Lovell, Jr., retired U.S. Navy officer, former astronaut
The Honorable Richard G. Lugar, United States senator, Indiana
J. Willard Marriott Jr., chairman and CEO, Marriott International
H. Ross Perot, founder of Perot Systems Corp., former presidential candidate
Mike Rowe, host of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel
William S. Sessions, former federal judge, former director of the FBI
Steven Spielberg, Academy Award-winning film director
John Tesh, recording artist and performerTogo D. West Jr., former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Dr. Robert M. Gates, former U.S. Secretary of Defense and the BSA’s 35th National President
Togo D. West Jr., former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Dr. Robert M. Gates, former U.S. Secretary of Defense and the BSA’s 35th National President
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.