Blackhawk Technical College will host an open house (Fast Track Day) on Saturday, August 14, from 8 a.m. until noon at its Central Campus in Janesville. Fast Track Day is designed for students to take care of last-minute needs before the fall semester. Many services will be available, including financial aid, registration, advising, bookstore, placement testing, laptop checkouts, IT helpdesk, student IDs, and campus tours.
“Fast Track is an excellent opportunity for new and returning students to finish their to-do list for the fall semester,” said Tony Landowski, BTC Executive Director of Student Services. “We will have lots of staff members here to help students no matter where they might be in the getting started process.”
Fall classes at BTC kick-off on Monday, August 16. Classes are offered in-person as well as online. BTC has locations in Janesville, Milton, Beloit, and Monroe. Learn more at www.blackhawk.edu.