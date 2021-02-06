Polar Bear
With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, Adams Publishing Group asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie provides recipes for fun and creativity.

Arctic Polar Bear Painting

Supplies:

-dark colored paper

-white paint

-plastic fork

-white and gray paper

-scissors

-glue

-black marker

What to Do:

Pour a four-inch puddle of white paint in the middle of your paper. Use a fork to spread the paint outward, creating a furry appearance. Let the paint dry. Add ears, eyes and a nose with paper and markers. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

