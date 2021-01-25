Last summer and fall, I lost a few skirmishes in my frustrating battle to keep neighborhood squirrels from feasting at our supposedly "squirrel-proof" bird feeders. However, I eventually won the battle. Or, that's what I thought. I recently learned, much to my disappointment, that "the war" is far from over.
While gazing out our dining room window a few weeks ago, I spotted a fat, feisty squirrel that I've since dubbed "Frankie." To my utter dismay, Frankie wasn't frolicking up and down our driveway, making snow angels with his plump derriere, or hovering on top of our main bird feeder.
Frankie, in fact, was clinging to the dining room window screen, staring directing into my eyes. Upon closer inspection, it's apparent he's been attaching himself to the screen for some time. There are dozens of previously undetected, small holes and bent wires all up and down the screen.
While I stared at the squirrel in stunned silence, Frankie suddenly leaped from the screen and landed directly on top of our tallest bird feeder. In a flash of unbridled anger, I pounded on the window glass. Startled, Frankie jumped off the feeder.
I continued staring in stunned silence. Frankie not only jumped off the bird feeder; he soared off of it. He landed on top of the snow, at least 15 feet beyond the feeder, as gracefully as a ballet dancer performing a seamless pirouette. I was 'ticked off' and extremely impressed, both at the same time.
I figured our feeders would be much "safer" from squirrels in the wintertime, thus giving me a false sense of security. I pictured them huddled in warm, treetop nests or inside hollow trees, sleeping their days away. But, alas, these rascally rodents don't hibernate. They're less active in winter months, but they still roam about neighborhood lawns, searching for sustenance.
Squirrels have sturdy claws for grasping and climbing. I've witnessed this hundreds of times as they scurry across telephone wires with the ease of Wallenda tightrope walkers. That often makes bird feeder invasions "a piece of cake."
Squirrels can leap 10 times their body length, with some able to jump up to 20 feet. Their ability to leap and climb is enhanced by the fact their hind legs are double-jointed. Plus, they have very sharp toes; four on their front feet and five on each back foot.
Another 'plus' is that they can rotate their ankles 180 degrees, allowing them to descend a tree, or a bird feeder pole, headfirst. Using their large, bushy tails as a counter-balance, they can 'parachute' to the ground from almost 100 feet and land uninjured.
After observing Frankie a few more times, I learned he uses our heated birdbath to leap onto the window screen. I also discovered he can jump from the top of the bird feeder to the top of our other 'squirrel-proof' feeder. Sooooo...
This spring, in order to totally stymie Frankie, I'll have to move the birdbath, as well as the feeders, farther from our house. And farther from each other.
Frankly, I'm considering putting them on the moon.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
