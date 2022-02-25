Over the past year, I had the honor of participating in our Wisconsin state FFA Choir.
Within this choir, I was able to work with many individuals within the Wisconsin FFA, from all over. Within this choir we sang a wide arrange of songs, like Disney’s "Speechless" and "Landslide" by the Dixie Chicks. It provides the opportunity to work with two great directors, Peter Engh and Dianna Braukaus.
I have been able to stretch my vocal range so now I can sing as low as a tenor. I have a vocal range from a low soprano to a low tenor to high baritone.
This allowed me to present my abilities in front of crowds not only at the state FFA convention but also at the Wisconsin State Fair. We had to perform two to four times a day at the fair, which was tiring.
The state choir was an experience of a lifetime, and I have learned to be thankful. If it weren't for my mom, Brenda Traynor, and MHS choir director Mr. Meinertz, I wouldn’t have auditioned. Even though it does not always make sense all the time, listen to your elders, because they have your best interest at heart.
This experience has been life-changing. I would highly recommend people who enjoy singing to audition for this choir and to gain an experience like this.
To audition, there is a three step process that includes paperwork, approval by your FFA adviser, an audition video that only requires two to three minutes of your time and some paperwork for the choral instructor to complete.