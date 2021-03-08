Plan for adventure this year by purchasing your 2021 park pass or state trail pass.
Annual vehicle admission stickers offer admission to all state parks and forests for the calendar year. The 2021 annual stickers are valid through Dec. 31.
A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding or in-line skating on certain trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking. Wisconsin state trail pass fees are the same for residents and non-residents.
Three ways to purchase:
- Online: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has an option to purchase certain annual Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission stickers online. Annual Wisconsin Resident, Annual Wisconsin Resident Senior and Non-resident Annual stickers can be purchased online. Additionally, one Reduced Rate Annual sticker (for a vehicle registered to the same household address) can be purchased online at the same time with a full-price sticker. Annual state trail passes and daily admission stickers and passes are not currently available for purchase online.
- At a state park: Annual and daily admission stickers and state trail passes can be purchased at Wisconsin State Park System properties via self-registration, electronic kiosk or drive-up window service. Please call ahead to check on availability and hours.
- Over the phone: Annual admission stickers and state trail passes are available to purchase over the phone by calling 1-888-305-0398 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, except holidays.
