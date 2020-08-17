The Gathering Place, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is getting creative with entertainment outdoors or at home.
Parking Lot Bingo
Parking Lot Bingo will take place 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Instructions and a paper bingo sheet with three games will be given to you as you arrive in the parking lot. If you don’t have a dauber, one will be given to you. Bring something along to put under the bingo sheet to help you daub. There is no cost to play. Starting at 1:30 p.m. bingo numbers will be called and can be heard on your car radio (90.3 FM). When you have a bingo, just beep your horn or wave your arms and someone will come over to your car with your winnings. There will be cash winners (but don’t expect any big bills). You have to stay in your car the whole time so everyone stays safe. The rain date will be Thursday, Aug. 27.
Pastries on the Patio
Join Mary JJ at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, on the patio for good conversation and sweet treats. Social distancing will be followed. Masks are required except when eating. Call TGP at (608) 868-3500 for reservations.
Book or Puzzle Exchange
If you are looking for a book to read or a puzzle to tackle, you can come to The Gathering Place front driveway any Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. A table of books and puzzles will be set up outside (unless it’s raining hard). You can pull up in the front of the building or in the parking lot and look through the books/puzzles. Feel free to take home one or two at a time. You can also return books/puzzles to The Gathering Place. There will be a plastic tote box to put returns. The book or puzzle exchange will take place every Wednesday until The Gathering Place opens again.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs, call 608-868-3500.
When the Rock County Public Health Department announced June 10 that the county could move into Phase 2 of its pandemic reopening plan, that did not include long-term care facilities and senior centers.
