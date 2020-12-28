The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music is seeking instrument donations for their new “Be Instrumental” campaign. The campaign comes as a partnership with the White House of Music.
“As a music educator, you have to be able to teach a variety of instruments to students,” says Mike Dugan, Chair of the Department of Music. “We previously have had music stores donate these instruments, but in the midst of this financially challenging year, we are finding donations falling short of our needs.”
Specifically, the department is seeking instrument donations for the following, in priority order:
trombone; alto saxophone; clarinet; violin; cello; string bass; oboe; cornet/trumpet; horn; bassoon, and percussion practice pads and stands.
Donate your used instrument
Donate your slightly used instrument. If your instrument needs slight repairs to get it into proper playing condition, the department hopes you may be able to make those repairs prior to donation. If repairs are unable to be made, the instrument would be examined for an appraisal of value. To make a donation, visit: https://www.uww.edu/cac/music/be-instrumental
Purchase an instrument or contribute to the purchase of an instrument
Purchase or donate through the White House of Music and a student-line instrument will be supplied to the UW-Whitewater Department of Music. White House will keep donations segregated so any dollar amount donated can accumulate to the dollar value needed for a purchase. In addition, Chris White, president and CEO of White House of Music and 1993 UW-Whitewater alum, will add to this offer a full year of free service for any instrument purchased and donated to the Be Instrumental initiative. Follow this link to see a list of instruments we need with a donation tab to White House of Music: https://white-house-of-music-inc-uww.square.site/
Participants will become “instrumental” to empower students in continuing the exemplary music education tradition at UW-Whitewater. If you are interested in making a donation, please visit our website at: https://www.uww.edu/cac/music/be-instrumental. For questions or more information, contact uwwmusic@uww.edu.
