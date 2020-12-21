If there’s any upside to the pandemic of 2020, it’s that American families from coast to coast have been welcoming new canine companions into their lives at an unprecedented rate, making the most of their unexpected extra time at home.
There’s no denying the joy of adding a playful pup to the family. But are you prepared to train, raise, and care for a puppy? What will happen when the kids return to school and you go back to work?
“Becoming a dog owner in the midst of a global pandemic brings special challenges,” writes veterinarian Dr. Marty Greer, author of "Your Pandemic Puppy: Finding and Raising a Well-Adjusted Dog During COVID-19" (Revodana Publishing, November 2020). “All of us are left wondering just what dog ownership will look like in the future.”
"Your Pandemic Puppy" is a guide to finding, rearing, and owning a well-adjusted dog at a time of restrictions on everything from veterinary appointments and dog-training classes to puppy play dates.
The 178-page paperback offers up-to-the-minute information on every aspect of a pup’s physical and mental well-being. Dr. Greer explores topics such as selecting a puppy, what items you will need, housebreaking and crate training, socialization, commands, traveling, feeding and grooming, veterinary care, and medical emergencies.
Marty Greer, DVM, JD, is co-founder of Veterinary Village, a veterinary practice in Brownsville, Wisconsin, and director of veterinary services for Revival Animal Health. She specializes in canine pediatrics and reproduction and advocates for “Fear Free” practices.
Your Pandemic Puppy is available from Amazon.
