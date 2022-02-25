Although the past year has been filled with some disappointment and unexpected changes because of COVID, it has also been filled with many positive changes that will continue to improve the Milton High School agriculture department for years to come.
In the spring of 2021, the ag department has moved from its previous location to our new STEM wing. This transition was a big change for students, but these new classrooms and tools are helping students learn and grow in their courses.
Along with the new classrooms, we also now have “project rooms'' attached to each classroom. These project rooms are designed for students to be able to work independently, in small groups, meet with their teachers, and it is also utilized during third-hour flex every day for various meetings.
Flex helps students get extra help from a teacher, meet with clubs, retake tests. It can also be a study session.
Class sizes have also changed and fluctuated. At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, our class sizes were split in half, and students only attended class in person every other day, while attending virtually from home on the days in between. When students were in person, they had to wear face masks at all times.
Many students have expressed that there are some things they missed that were canceled or modified because of the pandemic. Those include field trips, hands-on labs and location of Food for America.
But they've enjoyed other things, such as smaller class sizes, the new classrooms and the new amenities. Smaller class sizes have meant more one on one time with instructors and being able to get to know classmates better.