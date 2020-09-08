On October 3, 1980, the Ice Age Trail officially became a National Scenic Trail.
This fall, throughout the month of October, people of all ages are being welcomed to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the event with the 40-mile Mammoth Hike Challenge.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance is encouraging people to hike at least 40 miles of the trail, and visit three trail communities to earn a certificate and limited-edition patch acknowledging your accomplishment.
Due to the current situation, the IATA acknowledges that people may be wary to travel long distances, so it is asking that you try to visit at least one trail community throughout your journey.
You may hike, walk, run, or backpack – whatever suits your lifestyle – and log your miles over days, weekends, weeks, or one big adventure. You have the entire month of October to do it. People can also join together and register as teams to log 40 miles.
Once signed up, participants will receive a Mammoth Hike Challenge itinerary that highlights the fall colors, Trail communities and local businesses to support along the way.
The 13 Trail communities are — Lodi, Cross Plains, Verona, Janesville, Delafield, Hartland, Manitowoc-Two Rivers, Whitewater, Slinger, West Bend, Milton, St. Croix Falls and Cornell.
Participants will also have access to the StriveON mobile app to help create a one-of-a-kind experience.
A spreadsheet is available to track miles at www.iceagetrail.org/mammoth-hike-challenge. Miles should be recorded on the honor system.
The IATA would like hikers to visit three trail communities, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the IATA is asking that you visit and support at least one community by ordering from a local restaurant or shop at a local store. The IATA also encourages people to take pictures along their journeys and post them on IATA’s social media pages or email them directly to the IATA.
For more information, and to register, go to www.iceagetrail.org/mammoth-hike-challenge/.
You can also find out more on the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.