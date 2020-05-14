With families at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Adams Publishing Group asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together at home.
Supplies:
-assorted colored paper
-scissors
-glue
-stapler
-googly eyes
-markers or crayons
What to Do:
-cut out a bird shape body as shown
-cut a one-inch slit in the middle about ½ inch from the top
-accordion fold a sheet of paper the long way for wings
-accordion fold a sheet of paper the short way for the tail feathers
-slip the wings through the slit
-staple the tail feathers on the back
-decorate with a colorful belly, beak and eye
Make a whole family of birds and share them with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
