Bob and Shirley Sterner are celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary. Bob Sterner and Shirley Troon were married on July 28, 1951. They met at the Nunn-Bush shoe factory in Edgerton, where they both worked. Bob later worked at the GM plant in Janesville for 30 years and Shirley was a stay-at-home mom for their three daughters: Sharon Jones of Janesville, Jackie Splinter of Milton and Marilee Sterner of Milton.
The couple lives in Milton and has six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren (one of whom is deceased), and two great-great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.