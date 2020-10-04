Hundreds of items donated by community members for a huge yard sale held last in September helped the Rock County Historical Society raise more than $10,000. However, an additional $8,000 is needed to cover utilities through May, 2021.
More than 500 people attended the yard sale on the RCHS campus, which featured everything from large pieces of furniture to housewares, art, sporting goods and more. Thousands of donated items and the assistance of more than forty volunteers helped to make the nonprofit’s first-ever yard sale a success.
“We are extremely grateful to everyone who participated in the yard sale. The $10,000 raised will go a long way toward covering electricity and heat costs through the winter,” said RCHS Executive Director Tim Maahs.
Maahs added that the total amount RCHS will need for utilities this winter is $18,000. Many of the buildings – including the flagship Lincoln-Tallman House museum and the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum & Visitor Center –contain priceless collections.
The nonprofit, which has been open to the public for more than 70 years, has been forced to develop creative fundraising events. They have not been able to run their traditional programming, school tours, and fundraisers due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
To make a donation of any amount to RCHS, visit www.rchs.us and click the PayPal link; email Maahs at tmaahs@rchs.us, or call 608-756-4509.
