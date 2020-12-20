During a when many churches were not packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, The Connecting Church – Milton Seventh Day Baptist packed 25 more boxes than last year.
Fifty people packed 281 boxes on Nov. 7, but not all at one time. There were three packing time slots. Other COVID-19 precautions included face masks, one-way paths through packing tables and social distancing.
This was the 17th year that the church has been involved with Operation Christmas Child. Last year, shoeboxes packed in Milton were sent to Rwanda and Gabon.
Operation Christmas Child has been sending gift-filled shoe boxes to hurting and poor children around the world for 27 years. Hundreds of millions of shoeboxes have been delivered to boys and girls around the world over the years. For more information on Operation Christmas Child, go to http://samaritanspurse.org/occ
