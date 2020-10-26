Worship services have changed for Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive.
In-person worship is now 8:30 a.m. and virtual worship is 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The drive-in worship service will no longer be an option.
For more information, visit the website at https://miltonumc.org.
