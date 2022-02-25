Community service and volunteering is a big part of the Milton FFA chapter.
The students and advisers spend a lot of time doing many different activities that greatly benefit the community.
Even though community service is not required by all FFA members, many people participate. Our chapter participates in roughly six to 10 community service activities annually.
Bell ringing, highway cleanup and weekend meals are the community service and volunteering activities we do the most often.
In December, the chapter participated in bell ringing to benefit the Salvation Army.
“I participated in this event to try and help the FFA in our community service efforts,” said Milton senior Erik Schultz.
Freshman Morgan Wisch was involved in highway cleanup this year, working on the side of Highway 26 with a group of mostly fellow freshmen. The FFA chapter adopted that part of the highwway, so it’s responsible for cleaning it twice a year.
“I participate in events like this one because I feel like people don’t care about the earth enough, and cleaning the highway was a great example of that,” Wisch said. “I also think that giving back to the community is something not enough people do, so I’m trying my best to do my part.”
Milton agriculture teacher Ms. Metcalf was involved in weekend meals, which includes buying food for students who don’t have a stable meal when they are not in school. The Milton FFA bought cheese and yogurt to send home with students on the weekends to help with food insecurity during the pandemic.
“This both supports the dairy industry and helps feed students who may not have a stable source of food when they aren’t in school,” Metcalf said. “We wanted to both support the dairy industry but also make sure we were giving back in some way during a time where we weren’t able to do a lot of FFA activities.”
Community service in FFA is a big part of what we do and we always try to do our best to incorporate it. We are always happy to help and put in our time and effort to help the community.